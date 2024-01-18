A Fife artist has unveiled her latest exhibition at a Dysart cafe with the artwork exploring “colourful intuitive and abstract themes.”

Carole Robinson will be displaying her glass and mixed media works at the Harbourmasters Cafe, Dysart until March of this year.

The exhibition came about due to Carole’s time spent as artist in residence in West Lothian, where she taught professional development to the mother of the cafe’s owners.

Carole said: “I've been to the cafe a few times and seen the artworks there, and because I work full time as an artist, I thought that'd be a good opportunity to put some of my work out there.”

Carole Robinson produces glass and mixed-media pieces for her exhibitions (Pic: Carole Robinson)

The pieces are already on display at the cafe and Carole hopes she will be able to add further Fife based exhibitions later this year. She currently also has works on show in Glasgow.

Her artistic focus spans mixed media, print, and glass—distinct disciplines connected by the common thread of layers. Carole's practice blends colourful contemporary themes, incorporating anthropological, environmental, and animalistic elements.

Her creations invite viewers to explore hidden internal landscapes. She said that “ancient and ornate elements fascinate her”, integrated into abstract mixed-media canvases. Carole describes her artwork as being “intuitive”, which she produces from her Kinghorn studio.

She said: “That's generally how I work and I'm quite abstract. I create mixed media paintings and glass work but I do my glass work in a studio next door to my house, and I run classes from there as well.”

Carole Robinson is a Fine Art graduate who specialised in printmaking in the 1980s. She later pursued Art Therapy at Postgraduate level in the 1990s. She said the latter has been “instrumental in her career as an artist”.

Since then, Carole has been actively involved in creative work and education, serving as a tutor in various establishments and from her personal studio.