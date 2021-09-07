In 2020 Chris was offered a contract to write three books, and The Wolf Mile is the first instalment in The Pantheon series, which is set in Edinburgh.

It originally launched as an e-book on May 5 this year 2021 and then in paperback on August 5.

It can now be found in most Waterstones stores in Scotland including Chris’ local branch in Kirkcaldy.

Chris Barrington has published his debut novel, The Wolf Mile, after securing a three-book contract.

The 52-year-old explained: “The Wolf Mile charts the rise of Tyler Maitland and Lana Cameron as they are plucked from their normal lives to become players in The Pantheon, the biggest underground game in the world, bankrolled by the world’s wealthy elite and watched online by thousands.

"Warriors from seven ancient civilisations are trained, sworn to allegiance, then pitted against each other in battles amongst the claustrophobic alleys which flow from Edinburgh’s Royal Mile and filmed in real-time.

“Set in today’s city, it is very much a modern thriller, but it mixes elements of historical fiction, as well as a sweeping romance.

"It is a twisting, turning, relentless adventure with a big cast of characters, which propels the protagonists on a journey more horrifying and wondrous than they could ever have dreamed.”

He said it didn’t take him long to write the book: “It took me only three months to write, but then six months to find my agent and over a year to receive the contract with Head of Zeus,” Chris said.

"Apart from a sojourn into the forests of the Highlands, the book’s action all takes place in the closes, tunnels and rooftops which flow from the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. Indeed, it was Edinburgh’s Old Town which really allowed the story to manifest.

"I am sure that the whole concept of The Pantheon could not have come together if it had not been for my life in and around Edinburgh.”

Chris has always aspired to be an author and wrote his first full-length novel at the age of 15. It was over a decade before he wrote his next book, although no publishing offer was forthcoming.

He said: “Finally, another fifteen years later, I tired of fielding press enquiries about baby pandas at Edinburgh Zoo and settled down to write The Wolf Mile."

Originally from down south, Chris settled in Fife eight years ago after taking up a role heading up all the communications, membership and funding for Edinburgh Zoo and the Highland Wildlife Park.

On learning he had been given a three-book contract, Chris, who now works for the Scottish Geology Trust, said: “It was a fantastic piece of news to receive after a journey lasting at least two years.

"It is quite unusual for a debut author to be offered a three-book deal, so I felt very privileged and it has given me the opportunity to plan ahead and get on and write the next instalments.”

He added: “Book 2 – The Blood Isles – is released this October in eBook and in paperback in March 2022, while Book 3 – The Hastening Storm – will follow on swiftly after that.”

