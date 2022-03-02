Kinghorn author launches second novel set in Edinburgh as part of three-book deal

In 2020 Chris was offered a contract to write three books – The Wolf Mile was the first instalment, released last summer, and The Blood Isles is the second in The Pantheon series, which is set in Edinburgh.

It is available as an eBook on Amazon and the paperback launches tomorrow (March 3).

It can be found in most Waterstones stores in Scotland including Chris’ local branch in Kirkcaldy along with The Wolf Mile.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinghorn author Chris Barrington with his new book 'The Blood Isles'. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

The 52-year-old writer, who stays in the same house where well-known writer in the late 1890s, Annie S Swan, used to live, explained what readers can expect from the second book: "A mix of modern thriller, crime and fantasy, the books are set in Edinburgh, but the story in The Blood Isles also expands to the Outer Hebrides.

"The Pantheon Games are the biggest underground event in the world, followed by millions online. New recruits must leave behind their 21st century lives and vie for dominance in a gruelling battle to the death armed only with ancient weapons - and their wits.

Kinghorn author Chris Barrington. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

“Tyler Maitland and Lana Cameron have their reasons for signing up and in this book, they must face more lethal clashes in the tunnels below Edinburgh's Royal Mile and stand together in a battle on the white sands of the Hebrides.”

Chris revealed that the third book in the series, The Hastening Storm, is due to be released in September 2022 in both paperback and eBook format.

He has been delighted with the feedback: “I had some wonderful reviews of The Wolf Mile,” he said.

"On Amazon I received 39 five-star reviews and on GoodReads it was rated 4.2 out of 5 overall. Waterstones in Scotland has been fantastically supportive and there were table-displays in many of their stores, as well as the book in the windows of many, including the Kirkcaldy store.

"When I've called in to sign books, the result has been that I've sold more paperbacks than eBooks (which is unusual for a debut author).”

Chris is hoping the second book will be just as well received as the first, adding: “I believe it is a better book than the first – I am very proud of it.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.