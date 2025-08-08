Kinghorn beach: SEPA lift alert over bathing at popular Fife beach

An alert which advised against bathing at a popular Fife beach has been lifted - but the source of the bacteria has not been identified.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinghorn Harbour beach was hit for a second time within a matter of weeks when SEPA issued its warning on August 6 after receiving a high result on a routine sample. Signs were put up urging visitors not to bathe or paddle in the water. That warning has now been lifted.

A spokesperson for SEPA said: “Further water samples analysed today have confirmed that the bacterial levels have returned to normal for this bathing water and there is no ongoing pollution incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“SEPA officers have checked Scottish Water assets in the area, as well as other potential sources, but no source has been identified.”

Kinghorn Harbour Beach (Pic: M.C. Gilbert)

Water sampling will continue to take place throughout the bathing season as part of routine testing.

In mid-July. SEPA issued an alert for Kinghorn and Burntisland beaches after recording high microbiological contamination readings at both locations. It was issued on July 15, and was in place for several days