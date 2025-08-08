Kinghorn beach: SEPA lift alert over bathing at popular Fife beach

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 8th Aug 2025, 11:45 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 16:46 BST
An alert which advised against bathing at a popular Fife beach has been lifted - but the source of the bacteria has not been identified.

Kinghorn Harbour beach was hit for a second time within a matter of weeks when SEPA issued its warning on August 6 after receiving a high result on a routine sample. Signs were put up urging visitors not to bathe or paddle in the water. That warning has now been lifted.

A spokesperson for SEPA said: “Further water samples analysed today have confirmed that the bacterial levels have returned to normal for this bathing water and there is no ongoing pollution incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“SEPA officers have checked Scottish Water assets in the area, as well as other potential sources, but no source has been identified.”

Kinghorn Harbour Beach (Pic: M.C. Gilbert)placeholder image
Kinghorn Harbour Beach (Pic: M.C. Gilbert)

Water sampling will continue to take place throughout the bathing season as part of routine testing.

In mid-July. SEPA issued an alert for Kinghorn and Burntisland beaches after recording high microbiological contamination readings at both locations. It was issued on July 15, and was in place for several days

Related topics:SEPAFifeKinghornScottish Water
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice