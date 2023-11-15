A Kinghorn boy has generously donated hair and funds to a charity that provides wigs for children suffering from cancer.

Billy Evans before and after he donated 13 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust (Pic: Jenna Evans)

Billy Evans aged three, who attends nursery in Burntisland, donated 13 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust. In doing so, he also raised £1700 for the charity.

Billy’s mum, Jenna Evans, said that he was known for his long locks, but that as he got older the time came to cut it shorter. You can continue to donate to Billy’s fundraiser at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jenna-mcguire-1692732754916

Jenna, who has donated to the trust in the past, said Billy was also keen to donate after watching clips of the work the trust does.

She explained: “We showed him some videos on YouTube of what they do and how they make wigs. We also showed him what Billy’s hair would do for them and he loved it. He asked ‘my hair will go on that person’s head?’ “He didn’t really bat an eyelid when he got it cut, he knew what he was doing.”

Jenna said that Billy has made his parents, teachers and friends proud.

She added: “Everyone just loved it and his teachers and friends were just so proud of him. They sent him a t-shirt a few weeks before the big chop and he was really proud to wear it.”

