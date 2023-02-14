Kinghorn coastal repairs underway two years after major storm damage
Fife Council will have a team out at the Braes at Kinghorn beach from Thursday to tackle the landslip and damage to the handrail which left the path - a popular part of Fife’s Coastal Path - in a precarious state for walkers.
The repairs were welcomed by Councillor Kathleen Leslie who has been pushing for work to start since the damage was sustained by the dreadful storms of August 2020 which battered the region’s coastline.
She also urged the local authority to push for its share of money from the Government’s prosperity fund to carry out the work.
The Conservative councillor for Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy said: “Finally, I have had word that work will begin on Thursday. Signage will be put in place by the council to alert local residents and visitors that the footpath will be closed as work is carried out on The Braes.”
The storm had quite an impact on Kinghorn, causing a landslip and damage to the handrail on the lower path. This has been an ongoing concern in the town as there was so much uncertainty as to when repair work would be carried out.
Cllr Leslie continued: “The council did put in place a barrier to stop people using the footpath but that never really worked.
“To some extent I can understand why - it is a beautiful walk enjoyed by residents, visitors, dog walkers and those hoping to spot whale and dolphins in the Forth. The barrier should only ever have been a short-term measure to prevent access.”
She continued: “This has gone on for far too long with me having to continually push the council in meetings and in the local media to have the damage repaired and the footpath open again.”
Cllr Leslie urged members of the public to observe the signage where the pathway is closed for maintenance to be carried out.
The Braes forms part of the hugely popular coastal path, linking directly to and from Kinghorn beach. The landslip and the damage to the handrail on the lower path resulted in a temporary barrier being put in place but this was moved and the path continued to be used.