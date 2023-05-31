The pipes led the 2022 Kinghorn Children's Gala parade.

A programme of community events are planned to take place between Thursday, June 1 and Saturday, June 10, with plenty on offer for all ages and interests.

Organisers are delighted to be able to offer such a varied programme and are hoping people will come out and show their support.

A beach day for youngsters at Kinghorn Primary School kicks off the events on Thursday, before the main programme of events for locals to get involved in begins on Saturday.

Kinghorn Gala is back with a host of events planned next week in the build up to parade day on Saturday, June 10. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

A darts tournament for the adults takes place at the Auld Hoose on Saturday, with registration at 11am.

On Sunday, this year’s King and Queen – Lachlan and Kenzie – will be crowned in a ceremony at Kinghorn Parish Church at 10.30am. They will be accompanied by their attendants Ivy and Conall. An afternoon of family fun, including inflatables, will then take place in Myres Park from 1pm to 3pm.

Harbour View will be the start point for the popular treasure hunt on Monday evening at 6pm, as well as being the location of the pool tournament.

On Tuesday, June 6, the Crown Tavern will host dominoes for the adults at 7pm. A family quiz takes place at the Golf Club that same night at 6.30pm.

Youngsters will take part in a talent contest at school on Friday.

The culmination of gala week takes place on Saturday, June 10 with parade day. This year’s theme is Scotland and those taking place in the procession should be at Park Place for 9.30am.

The gala sports take place at the community centre at 11.30am and a party night is planned at the community centre that evening from 6pm to 10pm.

Tickets for the party night are available from the community centre, priced £3 and £1 for under fives. Entertainment will be provided by a DJ from World of Parties and the Joy Aitken School of Dancing.

A spokesperson for the gala committee said: “We are really excited to welcome everyone from the community along to our events and join in with all the fun activities we have planned for this year. The theme for the Gala is Scotland so we are looking forward to “Gie’in it Laldy”.

“Also a huge thank you to all the community who donated to our door to door collection in April - the generosity of the community make these events possible.”