Kinghorn lifeboat crew feature in latest episode of BBC's Saving Lives at Sea

The show, which is now in its ninth series, focuses on the work of the RNLI’s volunteer crews around the country and the role they play in helping to keep people safe while at sea.

The episode on Tuesday, March 19 will feature the local crew as they respond to an early morning call to a sailor who had fallen and injured himself near Inchkeith.