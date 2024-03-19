Kinghorn lifeboat crew feature in latest episode of BBC's Saving Lives at Sea
The team from Kinghorn lifeboat are set to feature in the latest episode of BBC series Saving Lives at Sea.
The show, which is now in its ninth series, focuses on the work of the RNLI’s volunteer crews around the country and the role they play in helping to keep people safe while at sea.
The episode on Tuesday, March 19 will feature the local crew as they respond to an early morning call to a sailor who had fallen and injured himself near Inchkeith.
The episode will be shown at 8pm on BBC on Tuesday, and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer afterwards.