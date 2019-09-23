Kinghorn lifeboat crew invite you for a fish supper

Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat volunteers are calling on supporters to join them for a fish supper at the lifeboat station on Saturday, October 5.

Crew members regularly get called away from breakfast, lunch, and dinner to go to sea, in often horrendous conditions, and now they are putting out a ‘shout’ for people to join them for a fish supper to help raise funds for this essential service.

The event will be held in the boat hall, starting at 7.30pm, with the suppers – provided by the Valente family of Kirkcaldy – served around 8pm.

Mel McGarva, crew member, said: “This will be our fifth fish supper in the boathouse, and we’ve been a sell-out every year so far. It would be great to see everyone come along to join us.

“Bring your family and friends and meet the crew whilst enjoying a fish supper.

“Fish suppers will be served in the boat hall amongst much of the lifesaving equipment; the boat will be moved onto the slipway for the evening.

“It’ll be a great opportunity to see the kit, speak to the crew and most importantly have fun!

“Events like Fish Supper raise vital funds for our lifesaving work. Last year, our increasingly busy volunteer lifeboat crew and lifeguards aided 41,619 people and saved 329 lives.”

Tickets for the event are priced £10, which includes your fish supper.

Cans of juice, tea and coffee will be on sale on the night, but if you need something stronger to wash your supper down, bring your own bottle.

Mel added: “If you can’t make the event, but would like to support the event, you could organise your own fish themed supper party, and raise money for the RNLI in the process. Full details are available at https://rnli.org/fish-supper.”

Tickets are available from Kinghorn Community Centre and will be on sale until Friday, October 4.