Former Balwearie High School pupil, Sean Halliday will trek to Mount Everest base camp in mid-February and has already raised close to £1000 for Mental Health UK - double his target.

Sean said he was inspired by the ever increasing numbers of people reporting mental health issues - currently around one in six.

He added: “Mental Health is something that affects all of us, unfortunately some more than others.

Sean will trek to the Everest base camp in aid of Mental Health UK

“It has affected people who are closest to me, family, loved ones, and, unfortunately, some of them are no longer here today.

“People need to know that there is help out there, that they are not alone in dealing with their struggles and that things will get better!”

Sean was able to reach his initial target within the first few weeks. He was keen to thank those who had donated and encourage those who can, to follow his progress and to donate.

He said: “My initial goal was £500 and that was reached within the first few weeks, so huge thanks to all those who have donated! I didn't think I would have reached that much so quickly, if at all!

“My fundraiser will be up until I come back from my trip so people will be able to see how I'm getting on day to day via my Facebook fundraiser page so I will hope to be able to reach my new goal!”

Sean is currently preparing for the trek with three bootcamp sessions per week, where he trains using a weighted vest. He’s also supplementing those with long walks in his trekking gear and climbing a Munro every week.

A keen munro bagger, Sean will complete the trek as part of a week-long stay in India with his parents. However, Everest itself is not the only attraction for the family, with the prospect of seeing tigers in the wild a particular draw.

You can donate to Sean’s fundraiser here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1110295549682747/