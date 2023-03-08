Sean Halliday trekked for eight days to reach Mount Everest's base camp, with a four-day trek on the way back in aid of Mental Health UK. In total he covered 108 km across 12 days.

Sean said: “The first two days were the hardest just until I got used to the high altitude, but apart from that it was fairly straightforward.

“The only bit that was difficult was catching your breath at higher altitudes as there is 56% oxygen at base camp compared to sea level so even the slightest incline takes your breath away!”

Sean Halliday completed the 108 km trek, raising £1500 in the process for Mental Health UK

However, the challenge started before Sean even started the trek, with their flight landing at one of the world’s most difficult airports, Tenzing-Hillary Airport.

He explained: “As soon as we saw the plane we’d be taking to Lukla I think we were all quite a bit nervous. It wasn’t the safest looking plane and Lukla airport is one of the most dangerous airports in the world. The flight itself is also one of the most dangerous too!”

For Sean, the achievement didn’t fully hit home until he reached Everest base camp on day eight and took a moment to reflect on his achievement.

He said: “All the hard work we’d put in to get there was all worth it! Standing on that rock is when it really hit me, what we were doing and what we had achieved as a group! It was such an amazing moment!”

And according to Sean, this won’t be the last time he takes on a challenge like this: “I don’t know what, I don’t know when but I can say for certain that I will be doing something like this again in the future."

Sean ended by thanking his supporters. He said: “I honestly can’t thank people enough! The amount of money raised is beyond anything I thought would be possible.

“It’s amazing to see people help such a great cause. Everyone who helped me reach my goal should feel very proud of what they’ve done! Their donation could help save someone’s life.”