Donnie Maclean and Ralph Johnston, who both began volunteering at the local RNLI station in early 2020, are tractor drivers and trainee boat crew. Following the success of the 2021 calendar produced by Donnie, the pair teamed up to make the 2022 edition even better.

Twelve stunning images of the Kinghorn area were picked from a selection by the local community through a Facebook poll. The calendars have now been printed and are selling for £20 with all profits going to the RNLI.

Donnie Maclean said: “The 2021 calendar was so well received and sold out very quickly raising £600 for the RNLI.

Donnie Maclean and Ralph Johnston with their calendar at Kinghorn lifeboat station. Pic: Kinghorn RNLI

“Ralph and I are both keen photographers and have captured some great images over the past year.

" As we had so many, we asked the local community to pick 13, and those with the most interactions on facebook were used for the calendar for the front cover and each month.”

Ralph continued: “With the Kinghorn station being one of the busiest in Scotland, we rely on fundraising to continue our vital service. So far, we have been called out 87 times in 2021.

“If you would like a calendar, please email: [email protected] with your name, address and number of calendars required.”

The two volunteers have already raised over £10,000 between them this year with Ralph undertaking a 52 mile running challenge and Donnie swimming to Inchkeith and back in September.

