Kinghorn RNLI fundraisers toast successful pop up plant trail
Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat fundraisers have been marking the success of their recent pop up plant trail which has raised £5,220 for the charity.
The move comes after the station had to cancel its open day, which is the flagship fundraising event held each summer, for 2021 due to continuing coronavirus restrictions.
Following the success of the first event in 2020, the pop up plant trail was held again in 2021 at five locations around Kinghorn and two sites in Dalgety Bay.
The sale of the plants in Kinghorn and Dalgety Bay has raised £5,520 for the RNLI.
Elinor Chalmers, who co-ordinated the event, said she was really pleased at how well it went this year: “Once again, I am delighted with the success of the event and would like to thank the team who made the Trail a great
success, as well as everyone who came along to support us.
“Kinghorn lifeboat is again having a busy year with 41 incidents so far in 2021. The money raised at events such as the plant sale is vital to fund this service.”
The RNLI nationally is expecting 2021 to be busier than ever with more people staying at home and not travelling abroad. The RNLI is reminding locals that if they are visiting the beach or coast, to please make sure they are well prepared and check the weather forecast and tides.
It urges people to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if they see someone in difficulty at the beach.