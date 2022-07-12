Kinghorn RNLI name date for first open day event since 2019

Kinghorn RNLI’s popular open day returns this summer for the first time since 2019.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 8:36 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 8:37 am

It takes place on Saturday, July 16 and crews are hoping for a good turnout.

The event hasn’t been held since the pandemic.

The open day will begin at 12pm and feature many attractions, including a rescue demonstration by the lifeboat, Newfoundland rescue dog demonstrations, beach games, and sea safety advice.

Kinghorn RNLI's open day takes place this month

Sheona Smith, fundraising team leader said, ‘This promises to be a great day out for the whole family.

"We have many attractions including a rescue demonstration, Newfoundland rescue dogs displaying their canine rescue skills, tombola, souvenirs, jams and crafts, along with music from local band Steamer Lane.

‘We will also have an educational area with advice on open water swimming and a barbeque.

She added: ‘The station has been very busy with numerous callouts in recent weeks. Events such as this are vital to raise funds to maintain this service.’