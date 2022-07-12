Kinghorn RNLI name date for first open day event since 2019

It takes place on Saturday, July 16 and crews are hoping for a good turnout.

The event hasn’t been held since the pandemic.

The open day will begin at 12pm and feature many attractions, including a rescue demonstration by the lifeboat, Newfoundland rescue dog demonstrations, beach games, and sea safety advice.

Kinghorn RNLI's open day takes place this month

Sheona Smith, fundraising team leader said, ‘This promises to be a great day out for the whole family.

"We have many attractions including a rescue demonstration, Newfoundland rescue dogs displaying their canine rescue skills, tombola, souvenirs, jams and crafts, along with music from local band Steamer Lane.

‘We will also have an educational area with advice on open water swimming and a barbeque.