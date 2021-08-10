The traditional fundraising calendar has been devastated by the pandedmic, but this new event is being organised to help raise vital funds for the RNLI charity.

The volunteer crew at Kinghorn continues to be very busy with over 60 callouts so far in 2021.

The beach day event will feature live music from local band Steamer Lane along with a barbeque, RNLI souvenirs, crafts, jams and chutneys between noon and 3.00pm.

Kinghorn RNLI are hosting a fundraising beach day this Saturday. Pic: Kirsty McLachlan

Sheona Smith, fundraising chairperson, said it is vital the charity continues to raise funds as volunteer lifeboat crews have been busier than ever.

She said there will be musical entertainment on the day as well as the chance to buy gifts.

She said: “We are excited to be able to host the Beach Day and return to live events. The volunteer lifeboat crews around the coast have been busier than ever this year and it is vital that we continue to raise funds.

“The event will be Covid safe and we are delighted that the band Steamer Lane will be performing a set on the bandstand beside the lifeboat station. As well as the RNLI souvenirs, our local makers and supporters will be selling crafts, jams, and chutneys. These could make a great gift for someone.

“The tide will be out for the duration of the event so there will be plenty of space to bring the family along for a fun-filled day out.

“We look forward to seeing you there.”

