The team at the RNLI station in town are part of the brand-new series Saving Lives at Sea on BBC2.

Featuring footage captured on helmet cameras, the primetime documentary series lets viewers witness rescues through the eyes of the RNLI lifesavers while meeting the people behind the pagers.

The popular 10-part documentary is now in its seventh series, and includes the lifesaving work of RNLI lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crews from around the UK and Ireland.

Mel McGarva, Kinghorn RNLI, features in the BBC2 documentary

Including interviews with lifeboat crews and lifeguards, the series also hears from the rescuees and their families who are here to tell the tale, thanks to the RNLI.

The episode on Thursday (October 13) includes the Kinghorn RNLI rescue of a female swimmer at Seafield, Kirkcaldy in October 2021, alongside rescue stories from other stations and beaches around our coasts.

Mel McGarva, who features in the show, said “The callout came just after lunch to a swimmer in difficulty off Seafield.

Kinghorn RNLI rescue of swimmer at Seafield, Kirkcaldy

“We were on scene within five minutes of launching and were able to locate the casualty who was being swept away from the beach. After carefully navigating around rocks in the area, we got close enough to get the swimmer into the lifeboat.”She added: “Our lifesaving work would not be possible without donations from the public and we are delighted to be able to share a frontline view of the rescues they support with their kind generosity.”