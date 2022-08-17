Kinghorn scarecrow characters prove a hit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?' was the winner in the family category.

Last week straw creations were on display across the village as the popular annual competition took place.

Individuals, groups and businesses were invited to create their own scarecrows to enter the competition.

While on display in front gardens, windows and at viewpoints stretching from the Ecology Centre down to Kinghorn Harbour, locals and visitors alike could buy a map showing the scarecrows’ locations and follow the trail finding them all and voting for their favourites.

The winner of the adult category this year was 'Follow the Yellow Brick Road'



All proceeds from the sale of the map go to Kinghorn in Bloom.

Voting closed on Sunday night and the winners for 2022 have been revealed.

‘Who lives in a Pineapple under the sea?’ was the winning entry in the family category; ‘Follow the yellow brick road’ won the adult category and the business/club category winner was Queen of the Afternoon Teas.

Yvonne Georgeson, secretary of organisers Kinghorn in Bloom, said: “It was another successful year for the KiB Scarecrow Trail and Competition.

Queen of the Afternoon Teas received the most votes in the business/club category of the competition.

"Twenty scarecrows stood tall across the village and there was a wide variety of characters including Sponge Bob Square Pants, Nannie from the Cutty Sark and in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Queen herself.

"Those that did the trail said they really enjoyed it and the weather was great for the week the scarecrows were on show.”

She thanked all those who entered the competition as well as those who completed the trail and placed their votes.

Yvonne added: “All the scarecrows will be on view on the KiB Facebook page.