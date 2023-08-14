News you can trust since 1871
Kinghorn's annual Scarecrow Trail draws to a close for 2023

The unusual visitors spotted around Kinghorn over the past week have now departed, as the village’s Scarecrow Trail draws to a close.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 14:25 BST
The scarecrows this year took on a number of themes, including this Pokemon inspired creation. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

However, there’s still time to vote for your favourite, but you’d better be quick as voting closes tonight.

Individuals, families, community groups and businesses had displayed their creativity with pride once again this year as an array of scarecrows – covering many different themes – popped up around the village for the annual competition organised by Kinghorn in Bloom.

From Saturday, August 5 until Sunday, August 13 locals and visitors alike were able to buy a map of the scarecrow’s locations and pay them a visit before voting for their favourites.

Although the scarecrows were on display until Sunday, August 13, those taking part in the trail have until 6pm on Monday, August 14 to submit their votes.

This year there were 12 scarecrows in the trail. Participants could vote on their map for their favourite in three categories – families, adults and clubs/businesses. It’s important to note that you cannot vote for your own scarecrow.

