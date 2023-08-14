The scarecrows this year took on a number of themes, including this Pokemon inspired creation. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

However, there’s still time to vote for your favourite, but you’d better be quick as voting closes tonight.

Individuals, families, community groups and businesses had displayed their creativity with pride once again this year as an array of scarecrows – covering many different themes – popped up around the village for the annual competition organised by Kinghorn in Bloom.

From Saturday, August 5 until Sunday, August 13 locals and visitors alike were able to buy a map of the scarecrow’s locations and pay them a visit before voting for their favourites.

Although the scarecrows were on display until Sunday, August 13, those taking part in the trail have until 6pm on Monday, August 14 to submit their votes.