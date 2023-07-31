One of the winning scarecrows from the 2022 Kinghorn Scarecrow Trail. (Pic: Kinghorn in Bloom)

The popular event, which gives locals the chance to get creative and make scarecrows, is running from Saturday, August 5 to Sunday, August 13.

Individuals, groups and businesses have been invited to create their own scarecrows for the trail and competition which will be on display throughout next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scarecrows will be appearing in front gardens, windows and at viewpoints from 10am on Saturday and will remain there until 6pm on Sunday, August 14.

Local residents and visitors alike can buy a map of the scarecrows’ locations and voting form for £1 from the village’s community centre in Rossland Place or the local Co-Op on the High Street.

All proceeds will go to Kinghorn in Bloom.

There’s then the chance for participants to vote for their favourite creation in each of the three categories – those created by families, adults and clubs/businesses.

It’s important to note that you cannot vote for your own scarecrow.

All votes must be submitted by 8pm on Sunday, August 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Georgeson, secretary of Kinghorn in Bloom, said: “This year we have a comfortable number of 12 scarecrows dotted around Kinghorn - from Kinghorn lochside down to Pettycur Road.