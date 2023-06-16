King's Birthday Honours: Awards for nine Fifers from across the Kingdom

King Charles has announced his birthday honours list.

Among them are three with Dunfermline links and two work for the University of St Andrews.

Allan Gibb, from Dunfermline, is head of sea fisheries with Marine Scotland and has been awarded a CBE for services to marine resources in Scotland. Derek Grieve, also from Dunfermline, has been recognised with a CBE for services to public heatlh during Covid. He is deputy director, head of the vaccinations division for the Scottish Government.

The third honour for the city is a BEM for Christine Evans, area organiser for Dunfermline for Poppyscotland. She has received the honour for charitable services to veterans.

Two staff members of the University of St Andrews were given awards. Geoffrey Morris, from Anstruther, who is director of the university’s Eden Campus received an OBE for services to charity and the environment, while Derek Watson, quaestor and factor for the university received an MBE for services to entrepreneurship and sustainability.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom, Roy Devon received an OBE for services in Scotland on the demise of Her Majesty the Queen. Mr Devon, from Aberdour, is head of events and exhibitions at the Scottish Parliament.

Robert Macgeachy, from Leven, was given an OBE for services to manufacturing and philanthropy through his role as chair of PEAK Scientific.

Newport-on-Tay’s Carol Ann Anderson, director of TSB, was awarded an MBE for services to the banking and financial services sector.