A vibrant youth music initiative which provides one to one tuition to young people in and around Glenrothes has struck a chord with the community – and the King and Queen.

The Youth Music Project, a collaboration between Fife Council and Glenrothes YMCA, has been making waves every Wednesday evening since it launched in January 2024.

With 30 to 40 young people attending weekly, the project offers a dynamic mix of instrument tuition, songwriting workshops, music production, and sound engineering. Young participants are also forming bands and performing together, building confidence and creativity.

The project’s success was recently recognised with an invitation to the King’s Garden Party held earlier this month at the Palace of Holyrood.

The team behind the project head to the garden party (Pic: Submitted)

Georgia Dryburgh, youth worker, said: “It’s been incredible to see the young people grow in confidence and talent each week. The energy in the room is amazing, and being invited to the King’s Garden Party is such a proud moment for everyone involved.”

Dani Heggie, music project co-ordinator with YMCA Glenrothes added: "It’s brought us a great deal of joy to see so many young attendees develop their skills and grow as musicians as well as growing in confidence.

“Being able to offer these young people a place where they can have fun, learn and socialise in a safe and encouraging environment has brought us a great deal of joy and fulfilment.

“To have been invited to the Royal Garden Party in recognition of what we have been working on is a really proud moment for all of us here at the YMusic Project."

One of the youngsters who has been part of the group since the beginning , Max, said: “The Ymusic project, for me, has been a great experience as every time I go without fail.

“Dani and the rest of the staff that work there, they all put 110% into everything they do and are always making sure that you are comfortable and happy with what you are doing. In my opinion it’s a great place for kids at any stage and I would highly recommend."

The project continues to grow, offering a safe and inspiring space for young people to express themselves through music.