King’s Honours: MBE for founder of Lover Oliver charity in Fife

The driving force behind a Fife charity set up to help families affected by childhood cancer has been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list.

Jennifer Gill was awarded an MBE in recognition of her work with the charity which has a shop in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes to help fund its work across Scotland.

Jennifer and her husband Andy set up the charity, in 2011 in memory of their son, Oliver, who died aged just 24 weeks on Christmas Day 2010 after being diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of cancer.

It has funded two four year PhD studentships at Newcastle University, committed £100 000 to funding a three year research project in collaboration with the Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust, donated vouchers, games, books, toys, crafts and therapy supplies to Scotland's children's oncology wards, and launched a drop-in hub, exclusively for oncology families at The Howat Hub, just a short walk from the new Edinburgh children's hospital.

Jennifer Gill from Love Oliver has been recognised ibn the King's birthday honours (Pic: Submitted)

Announcing the award on its Facebook page, the charity said it was a huge team effort, but “wouldn't be what it has become without Jennifer, and the way she has dedicated the last 14 years to developing it - making the most of every opportunity to raise awareness and funds, and building many really special relationships with families and other organisations along the way. It has also always been, and will always be a main focus for the charity to strive for gentler treatments and cures through funding vital research.”

The King also award OBEs to Michael Downes, Anstruther, director of Music, University of St Andrews; Grant Ritchie, Newport-On-Tay, associate director, College Development Network, and lately Principal, Dundee and Angus College; Dr Gillian Stewart, Anstruther, director of qualifications development, Scottish Qualifications Authority, and David Storrar, Kirkcaldy, head of Edinburgh region, Historic Environment Scotland.

There were MBEs Professor Frances Andrews, St Andrews, Professor, School of History, University of St Andrews; and auline Watson, Kinross: secretary, The Kinross-shire Volunteer Group and Rural Outreach Scheme.

British Empire Medals went to Kathleen Baird, Cupar, for services to Girlguiding and to the community in Perth and Kinross, and Mary Cartwright, Leven, for services to the community in Springwell, Tyne and Wear.