Kings Live Lounge: Kirkcaldy’s newest bar opens this week

After years of hard work behind the scenes, the Kings Live Lounge on Kirkcaldy waterfront will finally throw open its doors to the public this weekend with the grand launch.

The opening marks a huge milestone for the Kings project, with the Live Lounge helping to continue funding the renovation of the old cinema building next door.

Inside the lounge.

The former YWCA has been gutted, and rebuilt extensively by the blood sweat and tears of volunteers and supporters offering their own time.

Saturday night’s event will begin at 7pm to VIP ticket holders.

Between 7 and 9pm there will be live music, a buffet and a welcome drink on arrival.

The doors will then be opened to the public at 9pm.

