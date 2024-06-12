King’s Theatre in Kirkcaldy's unique event to welcome Summer Solstice
The Summer Solstice Holistic Fare & Celebration Night will take place at the King’s Theatre on Friday, June 21 at 6:00pm. Organiser Amby Stanyer-Hunter said that he hopes a move to an evening event will encourage people along.
He said: “We've been running them for a couple of years. We usually have a spring one, a summer one, and an autumn or a Halloween one. The summer one, last year, wasn't very busy, because it was good weather. Folk are not going to spend a Sunday inside in a dark room if it's braw weather outside – so because the solstice is such an important time, spiritually, a time of rebirth and growth that I thought, why don't we try and just make this into an evening event?”
This year’s special evening event will open with a unique fire ceremony and drumming group. Which Amby said adds a special layer to the event.
He explained: “It's being opened by the drummers, for a ceremony of rebirth, nobody does stuff like this. So this is new.”
Inside the market there will be opportunities to peruse a range of holistic stalls -with crystals, cosmetics and even cake on offer. There will also be an opportunity to take part in various workshops and therapies including reiki, seichim and tarot readings.
Tickets are priced at £5 and can be purchased on the door on the day.
