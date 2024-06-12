Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkcaldy will host a unique opportunity to welcome in the solstice with a market and therapies event held at the King’s Theatre.

The Summer Solstice Holistic Fare & Celebration Night will take place at the King’s Theatre on Friday, June 21 at 6:00pm. Organiser Amby Stanyer-Hunter said that he hopes a move to an evening event will encourage people along.

He said: “We've been running them for a couple of years. We usually have a spring one, a summer one, and an autumn or a Halloween one. The summer one, last year, wasn't very busy, because it was good weather. Folk are not going to spend a Sunday inside in a dark room if it's braw weather outside – so because the solstice is such an important time, spiritually, a time of rebirth and growth that I thought, why don't we try and just make this into an evening event?”

This year’s special evening event will open with a unique fire ceremony and drumming group. Which Amby said adds a special layer to the event.

The Summer Solstive event takes place on Friday, 21 June (Pic: Amby Stayner-Hunter)

He explained: “It's being opened by the drummers, for a ceremony of rebirth, nobody does stuff like this. So this is new.”

Inside the market there will be opportunities to peruse a range of holistic stalls -with crystals, cosmetics and even cake on offer. There will also be an opportunity to take part in various workshops and therapies including reiki, seichim and tarot readings.