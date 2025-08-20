Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy launches Links Market themed wee panto for 2025

It may still be summer, but the countdown is already on to panto season in Kirkcaldy.

This week, Billy Mack, the doyen of dames, was in town to herald the launch of Oor Wee Mammy McGoose which is the Kings Theatre’s festive show for 2025.

It’s the fifth annual production from Scotland’s smash hit wee panto - one that has established its own tradition, and audience, in the Lang Toun, and it has unveiled a packed schedule of 53 shows in an extended run from December 4 to January 10.

The show reunites several regular cast members with Mark McDonnell joining Billy on stage and is also the main writer, along with the return of Sarah Brown Cooper who has been with the team since its very first year.

Billy Mack on the hobby horse as the Kings panto gets set for a Links Market theme (Pic: Lewis Milne)

They are joined by newcomers Robin McKenzie and Shona White, the Fife born actor who has enjoyed success on the West End stage, and recently staged her own show at the Kings.

This year’s panto will also be the first to be directed by Suzi Budd, who will be familiar to audiences at the Adam Smith Theatre from her work there over a number of years - she was also in the same Kirkcaldy panto which marked the debut of acclaimed Scottish actor James McAvoy in 1999.

The 2025 panto is set in and around the Lang Toun’s famous Links Market, and the theatre is working with the Showmen’s Guild which is keen to offer its support for what promises to be a unique show.

The run includes more performances for schools and more evenings for adults only, and tickets are already selling well some months before the curtain goes up on the opening night.

Billy Mack is back at the Kings as the panto dame for 2025 (Pic: Lewis Milne)

The cast and crew will begin rehearsals in mid-November and will be hoping to emulate the success of last year’s show,Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington, which recorded 96% ticket sales and was was one of four shows shortlisted for the first ever ‘Outstanding Pantomime Award’ at the CATS - the 2025 Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland.

Although it didn’t win, the cast and team attended the awards ceremony at the Traverse Theatre.