Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy reveals 2025 wee panto as it bids for national award

Kirkcaldy’s great wee panto has announced its 2025 show - just days before it goes up for a national award.

The KIngs Theatre will stage ‘Ya Wee Mammy McGoose’ this Christmas, reuniting the team behind the past four smash hit shows.

Panto doyen, Billy Mack, returns along with Mark McDonnell, Robin McKenzie and Sarah Brown Cooper, and they will be joined by Shona White, the Fife born actor who has enjoyed success on the West End stage.

Ya Wee Mammy McGoose will again be directed by Jonathon Stone who has been at the helm of the previous shows which have played to packed houses and established a whole new festive tradition at the Esplanade theatre.

The cast of Ya Wee Mammy McGoose which will run at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

He said: “I am so thrilled to be returning once again to The Kings this Christmas.

“After the huge acclaim for last year's Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington it's certainly going to be a challenge to top it, but I'm always up for a challenge, and already Ya Wee Mammy McGoose is shaping up to be bigger and better in every way. Set in and around the legendary Links Market, the show will be filled with all the ingredients you know and love, but with some extra special surprises, and all set firmly in the Lang Toun!"

Tickets go on sale this week from the Kings at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

Its 2024 panto Ya Wee Dickie McWittington is one of four shows vying for the first ever ‘Outstanding Pantomime Award’ at the CATS - the 2025 Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland which will be announced this weekend.

The show, featuring a cast of just five, was a huge hit with audiences and critics alike and packed the venue for every show.

Added Jonathan Stone: “What a huge honour for our wee show! Everyone at the Kings, from the cast, crew, staff, the board and all the amazing stewards are thrilled that we have been recognised at these hugely prestigious national awards.

“We are particularly proud as our pantos are all about and written especially for the people of Kirkcaldy!”

The fourth annual panto stages at the Kings was the most ambitious yet with stunning sets and a story set firmly in the Lang Toun - one which chimed with audiences who snapped up almost single seat for run across December and into January.

Also shortlisted are Mother Goose (Gaiety Theatre, Ayr); Peter Pan (Glasgow’s King’s Theatre); and A Christmas Carol (Brunton, East Lothian).

Mark Brown, co-convenor of the CATS, said: “The new outstanding pantomime award was, not surprisingly, hotly contested with productions from across the length and breadth of the country being considered. The shortlist reflects the ambition of all the productions."

Another show which wowed Fife audiences - the National Theatre of Scotland’s June Carter Cash: The Woman, Her Music and Me - is nominated in three categories. It was one of the big hits at the Outwith Festival in Dunfermline.

Joyce McMillan, CATS co-convenor, said: “This has been another fantastic year for theatre produced in Scotland with around 140 shows eligible for awards. No fewer than 25 different productions have been shortlisted reflecting the calibre of the work being staged in Scotland.”