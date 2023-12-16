A cinema owner in Fife is calling time and closing the doors to one of his venues at the end of this year, citing rising energy costs, empty screenings and the challenges of operating post-lockdown as factors in his difficult decision.

Graeme Reekie said the Kino in Leven will screen its last film on December 31 - his cinema in Glenrothes will continue to operate unaffected.

The closure comes as he was about to mark a decade of screening films in Leven, after first opening the doors in 2014, bringing the magic of movie snack to a building that has 100 years of history.

In a statement published on the business’ Facebook page, Mr Reekie said there was no viable alternative to closure after monthly losses running into thousands of £s. He said: “There are copious variables that have caused a drastic change in our trading conditions in the last couple of years, following the Covid pandemic and the difficulties it has left in its wake.

Graeme Reekie at the Kino Leven Cinema's 2014 opening (Pic: George McLuskie)

“Energy costs have increased drastically, which with a building the size of Leven is no mean sum; costing in excess of £1600 per month. Business rates are substantial, value-added tax at 20%, and monthly staff costs of over £6000 a month. Although there have been times, in the last couple of years, when we have had busy, and successful films, the rest of the times the cinema has been very quiet; many screenings that no one has turned up to.

“All the aforementioned points have resulted in having a deficit of thousands of pounds each month, which can no longer be sustained.”

The move leaves Leven without a cinema once more, despite a rich history of films on the big screen.

The building was opened in 1922 by the Fife-shire Cinema Company as a silent cinema - ‘talkies’ didn’t make a breakthrough for a further five years. The cinema was later taken over by J.B Milne Cinemas, which operated across Fife and Dundee, before, like many other movie houses, bingo took over.

Kingsway Entertainment and the Gala Clubs ran the venue until Leven Community Cinema was established to convert it back to a cinema in 2014. A second screen, in the former circle,was added in 2020 - just before the pandemic put the entire entertainment scene on hold as all venues closed.

Mr Reekie added: “ We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our patrons, both past and present, for their support and custom over the years. We have had some great and keen staff that have made the cinema so special and created an abundance of happy memories. “