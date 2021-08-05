The fire service were called to the scene on Thursday morning after receiving reports of a building on fire at Kinross High Street.

They confirmed that a three storey building on the street was on fire, and they sent three appliances and a height vehicle to deal with the blaze.

There have been no casualties reported and the crews are remaining at the scene to make it safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.12am on Thursday, August 5 to reports of a property on fire at High Street, Kinross.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one height vehicle to a fire affecting a three storey building.

“There are no reported casualties and crews are still at the scene.”

The pictures came, with permission, from the Fife Jammers Facebook page.

