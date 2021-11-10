Kirkcaldy 12-year-old set to cycle from Edinburgh Castle to Kirkcaldy to raise money for good causes

Logan Morrison will take on the gruelling 31 mile challenge to raise the cash for Kirkcaldy Foodbank and Hosting Hope, a community project that hosts free community meals and Christmas dinners at Linton Lane Centre.

Accompanied by his dad, Lee, the pair have been in training on their trusty mountain bikes in the months leading up to the big day on November 20.

Logan will tackle the cycling challenge to raise money for good causes in Kirkcaldy.

Lee said: “It all started last year when Logan decided to buy all of the residents in Ostler House a chocolate orange for Christmas, he worked out that he would need to raise at least £90 for it but ended up raising over £600 for the home!

"This year he’s seen that a lot of people in the community are struggling, he wanted to do something that would help them, so he decided to split the money from his sponsored cycle between Kirkcaldy Foodbank and Hosting Hope at Linton Lane.

“He is a deep thinker and likes to think about other people which I think is great – he’s very focused.”

Logan has already raised almost £1500, smashing his original target of £1200, and has already completed a practice run with his dad from Dalmany to Kirkcaldy last Saturday.

“We did a dummy run from Dalmany, which is 10 miles less than from Edinburgh Castle, last weekend,” Lee said. “It’ll be tough on the day, but he did really well so we’ll be good to go on the actual day.

Lee adds that people from Kirkcaldy have rallied round Logan, and he even received a video of encouragement from players of his favourite team, Raith Rovers.

"People have been really generous and a good few of the Rovers squad have donated as well with the team’s captain, Kyle Benedictus, sending him a video to spur him on – it definitely worked and he was well taken with it.

"Mandy Henderson from Linton Lane Centre has invited him up to the Hosting Hope dinner at the end of the month so he can meet some of the people he has helped, and he’s also been invited to Kirkcaldy Foodbank to find out how his donation has made a difference.

"Myself and Logan’s mum, Alisa, are extremely proud of him, he’s a very caring young man and he’s always thinking on how he can help others.”

If you would like to donate to Logan’s sponsored cycle, please visit: Logan's sponsored cycle for charity.

