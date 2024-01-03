Kirkcaldy 2024: give people more reasons to come with events and festivals

I don‘t think I’ve ever seen so many folk on the Prom before - New Year’s Day and it was packed as folk went to watch the Loony Dook, or, if they were brave enough, take part in it.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The weather played a huge part. You couldn’t have got a better start to a new year, but it also underlined, once again, that if you put on events – and a tip of the hat to Kirkcaldy Rugby Club for organising it so well – then people will come out.

I look back at the many new ideas which have launched in Kirkcaldy only to wither on the vine after a few years and wonder why on earth we cannot sustain a proper, full, imaginative programme of events that many other towns seem to do with impressive ease. Remember our comedy festival? How about our film festival? Remember the jazz carnival? Kirkcaldy Pageant? Hogmanay celebrations? Fireworks displays at Beveridge Park?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All great events which brought colour, noise and spectacle, and more important, people into the heart of the town. All, sadly in the past.

The Loony Dook brought huge crowds to the Prom (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

I fully get the financial picture that comes into play as budgets tighten and resources are squeezed, but we are missing a trick as a town for not doing more, and, from the outside looking in, too often, the events are often driven by either one person or a small group and when they move on, no-one picks up the baton.

So, in 2024, I’d like to see renewed energies going into creating new events, and looking afresh at those we once had.

We now have a monthly comedy club at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy which has nurtured a solid local audience - can it expand? The doors to the Adam Smith Theatre are open once more - can it rekindle a film festival?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I guess a music festival is simply not on the horizon given the collapse of the proposed Break Out festival which really should have worked. The blueprint to follow is just along the road at Lochore where Rockore has become a fantastic annual event by, and for, the community. If it can build a stage in a busy park, why can’t it happen at Beveridge Park, Ravenscraig or Dunnikier?I do recall attending a meeting with the late Dennis Alexander as he pitched a proposed folk festival for Beveridge Park- an event that would piggy-bank the renowned Cambridge Folk Festival and bring some huge names to town. The body language of certain council folk - and other important officials back in the day - told us there and then that not only was this a non starter, there wasn’t even a flicker of interest let alone an expression that said “oh this sounds exciting.”

I’m reminded of it everytime a new venture is floated, and offer up a small prayer it gets a hearing where minds, and ears, are open - because this town needs the vibrancy that can come from events, new festivals and opportunities.

There’s a brilliant network of people and groups across Kirkcaldy with the drive, commitment, vision and skills to create any of the above - and much, much more. Creating the links to bring them together and then giving them the support necessary is key.