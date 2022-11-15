Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club shortlisted for Scottish award

Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club has been shortlisted for ‘Club of the Year’ at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.

Based in the town’s Polish Club, it has championed a host of Scottish traditional, folk, world music, and Americana musicians and bands from across the globe as well as showcasing Fife’s own talent.

The club is run by volunteers - people who would attend the gigs if they weren't involved in organising them - and is dedicated to supporting live music with gigs held across the year.

Voting for the award is open now

It was led for many years by stalwarts Fiona and Sandy Forbes, and established itself as a hugely welcoming venue for the many touring musicians who came through its doors.

The club had to pause its live gigs for two years during the pandemic, during which time Sandy decided to hand over the reigns to a news generation under the guidance of singer-songwriter and guitarist, David Hershaw.

It celebrated a long-awaited return to playing in front of an audience with a sold out Comeback Gig with a line-up which included Willie Hershaw, Paper Sparrows, The Coaltown Daisies, and Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter David Latto whose 2020 gig was one of the first to be hit by lockdown.

The return of live music also saw new members joining and gigs booked into 2023.

