Former Balwearie High School pupils Sarah Brown Cooper and Robin MacKenzie are set to join legendary dame Billy Mack on stage for ‘Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty’ at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Live Lounge.

The panto - the first ever to be staged at the venue - will run for around 70 performances across six weeks, starting from December 1.

The Live Lounge stepped in to ensure Kirkcaldy had a panto after the doors closed to the Adam Smith Theatre for a £3m refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Brown Cooper is joining the cast of the Kirkcaldy panto

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty will have a cast of just five,plus musicians and a tech team, and has been dubbed a ‘panteenie’ on account of the size of the venue, but it is big in ambition.

Written and directed by Jonathon Stone, who was behind many big pantos at the Adam Smith, it is set to start rehearsals next month.

Robin and Sarah are the first two actors to be announced.

Sarah said: “ It is going to be amazing - it’s an amazing creative team and great cast and I’m very excited. To be part of it.”

Robin MacKenzie

And she is looking to reunite with Billy.

“As a child, I was in the panto at the Adam Smith with Billy. I was about eight years old so it is a full circle moment. I’m really excited to work with him as a cast member,” she said.

It’s a first time for Robin teaming up with the doyen of Fife pantos, but he too is aware of Billy’s legendary status.

“I grew up watching all the pantos and am very familiar with his work,” he said.

Work on developing the panto is now in full swing with more cast news and announcements to come as Jonathon works on the script.

It’s a major investment by the 100-capacity Live Lounge - one that could open their doors to thousands of people for the very first time, and give it real momentum going into 2022.

John Murray who chairs the Kings Theatre Trust said: ““It is going to be a lot of fun and we are really looking forward to it.”

Ticket details here: https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.