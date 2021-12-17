Traditionally the charity would deliver the gifts in the week leading up to Christmas Day, but with demand so high this year, it has had to distribute them early as it has to focus on food deliveries in the days leading up to the holidays.

Lynne Scott, chief executive, said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the support that we have received this year.

"We have managed to fill 108 black bag sized Santa sacks for children with additional needs!

Nourish CEO, Lynne Scott.

“This year we’ve had to deliver the gifts a little bit earlier as the demand for Christmas food parcels has risen sharply and we won’t be able to cope with the amount of both deliveries at the same time.”

Lynne said that the response the charity received to its appeal this year has been amazing, with individuals and businesses rallying to make sure no child is left without this festive period.

"The amount of people and businesses donating has been out of this world,” she said. “B&M donated gifts as well as £1000, Club Bingo 3000 also gave gifts and £1000.

"And I have to give a special thank you to Ian and Jan Johnston from Ian Johnston Funeral Directors for all of their support and donations – they are such an amazing couple who have went to the ends of the earth to help our families.”

Lynne adds that she and everyone else at Nourish are forever grateful to all of the people who backed their appeal to ensure that struggling families have a wonderful Christmas.

"We are so grateful to everyone – they have all made some kids very happy.

"Just to be able to open a present on Christmas Day will be something that they or we will never forget.

"We have already been receiving messages of gratitude and thanks from our families who are all over the moon with the donations they have been given.

"It has been hard work, and we haven’t stopped working for a very long time, but it is all worth it to bring some joy on Christmas Day.”

