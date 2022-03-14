From its humble beginnings as a group of five parents who set out to support one another over 10 years ago, the group has grown to be at the forefront of additional needs services in the town.

Lynne Scott, Nourish chief executive, said: “We are currently looking for a new treasurer as well as people to become members of the service to help us steer Nourish in a positive direction, as well as helping to govern and champion our projects.

Nourish chief executive, Lynne Scott.

"People and families are not required to be a member to receive support from us, however, being a member does give you a vote on decisions being made at members meetings.

"Membership is open to people aged over 16, parents, guardians, carers and other individuals who support the aims and work of Nourish Support Centre.

"These members have the right to attend training sessions, events and competitions as well as having a full vote at members meetings as well as entitling the bearer to stand for election to the Management Committee.”

Lynne added: “Any person who wishes to become a member must sign a written application for membership, this can be done via a short email declaring your interest, with the application then being considered by the trustees at the next board meeting.

"All we ask in return from members is that they help us spread the work of the wonderful work we are doing, and of course attend our yearly members meeting and annual general meeting.”

