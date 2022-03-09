Nourish Family Support Centre put out the call this week as it is running out of space to store the food at its headquarters in Mitchelston Industrial Estate in the town.

Currently the charity stores food for vulnerable families at its hub, but as poverty has sharply risen among the families it supports, it has had to limit vital services to users as there is not enough room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynne Scott, Nourish chief executive, is appealing to local businesses to help store food to help vulnerable families.

Lynne Scott, Nourish chief executive, said: “We are urgently appealing for support from local businesses in Kirkcaldy with any free storage space to store food that we provide to families with additional needs.

"We normally support around 400 people with food monthly, but need has risen sharply and we are now supporting up to 200 people a week.

"At the moment we’re having to turn people away from our vital services as we’re having to store more and more food at our headquarters.

"We are the only service for these people and families with additional needs in the area and it is imperative that we continue to provide these.

Lynne said that finding storage space within the industrial estate would be ideal, but as the need is urgent the charity will accept any offer of support it’s given in Kirkcaldy.

"We are desperately trying to find space near to us,” she said. “The demand for support is growing more everyday, the cost of living is going up and fuel and energy prices are through the roof.

"We have more families than ever coming to us for support, and everyday the referrals are just pouring in – we’re very busy and there doesn’t look like there will be an end to the suffering of these families anytime soon."

Lynne added: “We recently were awarded with £8000 to support families through winter poverty, but when it is spread over all of the families we support it doesn’t go very far.”

If you are able to help support Nourish with storage space, please email: [email protected], or call: 01592 653639.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.