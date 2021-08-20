Kirkcaldy Alzheimer charity wins award for excellent volunteer management practice

The Fife team, which is based in Kirkcaldy, has achieved the accolade for the way it involves, manages and supports volunteers, following the five strands of the Volunteer Friendly Award standards.

The accolade is given for excellent volunteer management practice with Alzheimer Scotland Fife having to provide evidence that it manages volunteers effectively, treats them fairly, trains and supports them in their roles, offers them the opportunity for personal development, and celebrates the contribution they make to the organisation.

Alzheimer Fife's volunteer team, from l-r, Jackie Cameron, Yvonne Georgeson, and Margaret Stirton.

Overall the award shows the charity’s commitment as an organisation to involve volunteers in satisfying and rewarding roles.

The recognition was warmly welcomed by the organisation.

Yvonne Georgeson, volunteer coordinator for Alzheimer Scotland Fife, said: “I feel very proud to receive the Volunteer Friendly Award on behalf of the Alzheimer Scotland Fife team and the whole organisation.

"This is recognition of the importance of the volunteer service we provide and how much we value the support and commitment of our volunteers.

"During the past 18 months, our volunteer service has been significantly reduced but we are optimistic that we will be able to adapt and develop the volunteering roles and continue to provide a robust and quality opportunity for anyone wanting to volunteer with us.”

The Volunteer Friendly Award is a simple, user-friendly quality standard to support, recognise and reward groups that are good at involving volunteers.

To find out more about the award, please visit: https://www.volunteerscotland.net/.

