Kirkcaldy ambassador shares her story at £700,000 Kings Trust fundraiser

A King’s Trust young ambassador from Fife has shared her journey at a fundraising event which raised over £700,000 to help change the lives of young Scots.

Rachel Bryson joined hosts Des Clarke, Grant Stott and Amy Irons, auctioneer Andy Nicol, and influencer Lydia Millen, at the ‘Lunch with an Old Bag’ event at Prestonfield House Hotel in Edinburgh which featured performances from singers and dancers from London’s West End, and video messages from Gabby Logan, Andi Peters and Colin Salmon. Money was raised during a glittering auction that featured Chanel and Gucci and the annual quick-fire ‘fast bag’ auction for an array of designer handbags.

The trust helps people from disadvantaged communities and those facing the greatest adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn.

Rachel, 22, from Kirkcaldy, is one of the young people it has supported. After struggling with her mental health and self-confidence, along with being a full-time carer for her parents during the pandemic, she has been able to forge a career with Boots where she has gone on to win The King’s Trust ‘Breakthrough Award for Scotland’ for the incredible work she has done to overcome her anxiety and impress at her work.

Rachel Bryson from Kirkcaldy at the Kings Trust event (Pic: Submitted)

Rachel has also become a Young Ambassador for The Trust, speaking at events and inspiring young people and donors with her story.

She said: “I’m so proud of myself for speaking at such a massive event. There was a time that I thought something like this wouldn’t be possible in a million years - but here I am.

“The King’s Trust helped remove barriers for me. The biggest one was mental health. My social anxiety wasn’t helping me move forward. I learned new techniques to help manage it, and how to meditate. My confidence has improved so much since I first joined The Trust. I still use some of the techniques and skills I learned and apply them when I’m working. The support I got changed my life.”

Doreen Davidson, chair of the Lunch with an Old Bag committee, said: “It’s truly inspiring to know that these funds will directly support young people across Scotland—helping them take steps toward employment, education, or launching their own business.”