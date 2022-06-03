Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP goes back to school to host mock Parliament

As more people than ever become disillusioned with politics and Government combined with dwindling voting numbers leading to a further loss of democracy, the MP went back to the classroom to engage with young people to find out the issues that concern them the most.

Increasing engagement with the younger generation has shown that it can help reverse a decline at the polls, so this week Neale Hanvey went back to school to host a Mock Parliament at Kirkcaldy West Primary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neale Hanvey with the team at Kirkcaldy West PS.

Neale Hanvey MP said: “I had a fantastic visit to support the work of Aimee Dobie, senior education and engagement outreach officer (Scotland) from the UK Parliament’s Chamber and Participation Team.

“She had such positive energy and made the whole democratic process come to life for the P6 and 7 classes.

"The pupils elected their own Prime Minister and voted to spend their £3 billion budget on these key priorities – housing and creating safe havens for those without homes, sustainable transport, education, including more support for special educational needs, healthcare and finding a cure for cancer, abolishing hunger and creating a bee friendly environment – they also voted to abolish homework!

“Afterwards the class grilled me for 20 minutes with a variety of really brilliant questions from a four-day-week to the environment.