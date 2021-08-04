Over the next month, the local MP will visit businesses, community groups and sports clubs, and he will run help and advice surgeries at several locations throughout the constituency. Mr Hanvey said it was a good opportunity to hear about “the issues that matter to local people” and find out about the “challenges facing local businesses during these difficult times”.

Mr Hanvey began his summer activities with a group walk along Kirkcaldy Esplanade organised by the Raith Rovers Community Foundation, before meeting with Kirkcaldy Rugby Club and dropping by local businesses in Burntisland.

Parliament broke for summer recess last week and will not reconvene until September 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Hanvey helped out at the Toll Community Hub in Burntisland as part of his constiuency tour.

The MP said: “Throughout the pandemic, my team and I have been working flat out to support local folk, completing over 4,000 cases since the beginning of the first lockdown. But most of that work has been done over the phone or by video call.

“That’s why I’m using summer recess to get out and about in the constituency. I want to know about the issues folk are facing and to act on them.

“In fact, Toll Community Hub in Burntisland put me to work as soon as I arrived, carrying black bags of rubbish out to the roadside for collection. Who says MPs don’t get their hands dirty?

“I’ll be announcing the dates and times of my surgeries soon and in the meantime, you can see more about my constituency tour on my Facebook page.”

Mr Hanvey began his summer activities with a group walk along Kirkcaldy Esplanade organised by the Raith Rovers Community Foundation, before meeting with Kirkcaldy Rugby Club and dropping by local businesses in Burntisland.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.