Kirkcaldy and District Men’s Shed celebrates successful open day
The shed held its latest open day on Saturday with an estimated 30 people filing in to see demonstrations of a range of skills and hobbies from current shed members.
Dave Stewart, who chairs the group, said that the day was a success with a number of people registering their interest in
He said: “The open day went quite well with a few visitors and people coming in that were new to the shed. They wanted to know what we did, so I think we'll have successfully recruited some new members because of the open day - and that’s what we're all about.”
And as Dave is keen to impress that, despite its name, there were both men and women attending the open day.
He said: “It was a good mix. Arts and crafts seems to be attracting more women, and we had floristry demonstrations and then craft work on glass, coloured glass, which tends to attract more female members than the men. Overall, it was a good day, and the weather was brilliant for us.”
Kirkcaldy and District Men’s Shed is located in the former football changing pavilion at Ravenscraig Park and allows people to explore a range of hobbies, from woodwork to painting. The shed has also recently received a new kitchen, which members will install themselves, thanks to the Fife Council Community Funding scheme.
