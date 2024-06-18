Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkcaldy and District Men’s Shed is hoping its recent open day will see increased numbers attending groups held at the facility.

The shed held its latest open day on Saturday with an estimated 30 people filing in to see demonstrations of a range of skills and hobbies from current shed members.

Dave Stewart, who chairs the group, said that the day was a success with a number of people registering their interest in

He said: “The open day went quite well with a few visitors and people coming in that were new to the shed. They wanted to know what we did, so I think we'll have successfully recruited some new members because of the open day - and that’s what we're all about.”

Kirkcaldy and District Mens Shed Open Day 2024 took place on Saturday, 15 June (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

And as Dave is keen to impress that, despite its name, there were both men and women attending the open day.

He said: “It was a good mix. Arts and crafts seems to be attracting more women, and we had floristry demonstrations and then craft work on glass, coloured glass, which tends to attract more female members than the men. Overall, it was a good day, and the weather was brilliant for us.”