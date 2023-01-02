Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn Loony Dooks 2023 in pictures

Hundreds of brave souls entered 2023 with a splash on Sunday as they took part in Loony Dooks along the Fife coast.

A number of events were planned at beaches all along the Kingdom’s coast, with dooks at both Kinghorn and Kirkcaldy among them.

Those taking part donned swimwear and fancy dress before going for a ‘refreshing’ dip in the Forth to mark the start of the new year.

In Kirkcaldy, Jimmy Bonner from the town’s rugby club organised the event at the Basin car park on the Esplanade with a ‘vintage’ fancy dress theme celebrating the club’s 150th anniversary which takes place in 2023.

The event attracted the crowds, with dookers raising cash both for the rugby club and for their own chosen charities.

Meanwhile, along the road in Kinghorn the Loony Dook was back for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.

The event at Kinghorn beach was organised by Kinghorn RNLI who ensured it was a safe event.

A spokesperson for the local RNLI said: “What a start to the year...our duty crew was paged at 0314 on Sunday morning to assist with an incident at Leven. Fortunately, it was resolved just prior to launch. However, many of our team were back at the station later in the morning for the return of our Loony Dook!

“We were overwhelmed with the support and number of people who came along on a cold morning to run into the Forth, or to support those doing so. We had over 160 people in the water, many of whom had come along in fancy dress. The beach and braes were packed and it was great to see so much support for the first Dook since 2019.

“With your generosity we also raised around £1300 for the RNLI. Our team dealt with 94 taskings in 2022 and we expect this year will be just as busy. Thank you for your support and we look forward to 2023.”

