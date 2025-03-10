Kirkcaldy area schools mark World Book Day 2025

The event, which this year took place on Thursday, March 6, is an annual celebration of authors, illustrators, books and the joy of reading.
Schools across the area invited pupils to take part in the day with many allowing them to come to school wearing something other than school uniform for the day. For some it was a chance to dress as their favourite book characters while others could just roll out of bed in the morning still in their pyjamas for the whole day.
Here are some of the photographs the local schools sent in showing their pupils enjoying the day’s activities and events.
