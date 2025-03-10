Pupils in P1.2 at Dunnikier Primary enjoyed their World Book Day celebrations.placeholder image
Pupils in P1.2 at Dunnikier Primary enjoyed their World Book Day celebrations.

Kirkcaldy area schools mark World Book Day 2025

By Fiona Dobie
Published 10th Mar 2025, 18:27 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 18:36 BST
World Book Day was celebrated in classrooms across the Kingdom last week.

The event, which this year took place on Thursday, March 6, is an annual celebration of authors, illustrators, books and the joy of reading.

Schools across the area invited pupils to take part in the day with many allowing them to come to school wearing something other than school uniform for the day. For some it was a chance to dress as their favourite book characters while others could just roll out of bed in the morning still in their pyjamas for the whole day.

Here are some of the photographs the local schools sent in showing their pupils enjoying the day’s activities and events.

Youngsters at Denend Primary's Nursery dressed as their favourite characters for the day.

1. World Book Day 2025

Youngsters at Denend Primary's Nursery dressed as their favourite characters for the day. Photo: submitted

Pupils in P4 and P5 at Denend Primary all looking rather similar.

2. World Book Day 2025

Pupils in P4 and P5 at Denend Primary all looking rather similar. Photo: submitted

P4 & P5 pupils from Denend Primary.

3. World Book Day 2025

P4 & P5 pupils from Denend Primary. Photo: submitted

Youngsters in P2 dressed up for the occasion on Thursday.

4. World Book Day 2025

Youngsters in P2 dressed up for the occasion on Thursday. Photo: submitted

