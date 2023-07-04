Kirkcaldy Art Club's clay creatures raise cash for family support charity

The stunning animals have been created from a simple closed form, thrown on the pottery wheel by Simon Ward, and brought to life by the club’s pottery members adding their own features before being bisque fired and adding glaze.

And they are being sold in the art club’s Mercat base to raise vital funds for Kirkcaldy-based charity Nourish Support Centre. The charity provides much needed and life changing support to families across Fife who have additional support needs.

There’s a wide range of animals for sale with each one uniquely created. All the money from the sale of the creatures will be donated to Nourish, who have a charity shop right across from the art club’s premises in the shopping centre.

Members of Kirkcaldy Art Club with Lynne Scott from Nourish and the clay creature creations. (Pic: submitted)

A spokesperson for Kirkcaldy Art Club said: “This is the second time we’ve done a charity project. We try and choose local charities. We want to create a community outreach and Nourish is an important charity in Kirkcaldy. They support a diverse range of family needs and they also have a community shop directly across from us in the Mercat Shopping Centre.

"The animals in this project all started from a basic enclosed form thrown on the wheel. The clay used was donated to us. The forms were offered to our pottery members to interpret in their own way which has resulted in a diverse collection of creatures that will generate important funds for Nourish.”