After a recent visit to the organisation, June Finlayson, decided to donate her art to help families with additional needs.

It came after Lisa May Young, from the Kirkcaldy Strong group, brought he along for a visit.

Lynne Scott, Nourish chief executive, said: “June had heard about Nourish and wanted to help us by donating some of her work to us to sell to help us raise funds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June next to some of her art at Nourish's base in Kirkcaldy.

“It is fantastic when local people hear about the work we are doing and want to help.

"We are extremely busy at Nourish providing support to families with additional support needs and support from people in our community in the form of donations helps us greatly.

“June’s paintings not only help us to raise funds, but they look amazing up on display around the centre.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.