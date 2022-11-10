The band unveil Like A Breeze on Friday (November 11) via the manchester based Scruff of the Neck Records.

The single comes ahead of next month’s fundraising gig at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline with all proceeds going to Kirkcaldy Foodbank - an organisation the band has supported for some time.

Shambolics were formed in 2018, and were cited by music mogul Alan Mcgee as ‘one of the great Scottish bands’.

He went on to sign and manage them with Jamie Kelly, steering them in the direct of the Manchester label.

Darren Forbes, singer and guitarist, said the band are delighted and excited about the future.

He said: “We’ve worked hard for it over the last four years and our managers Jamie Kelly and Alan McGee seem to think it’s the right home for us.

Shambolics have gone on to make a name for themselves with extensive radio support including from BBC Radio 6, BBC Radio Scotland, Radio X, Talk Sport, and more. In 2017 they won the 2017 SAMA Award for ‘Best Rock/Alternative Act’.

Their forte remains playing live.

Darren added: “Everything we do revolves around the live performance and how a song we write will go down with the crowd. We love experimenting and being creative in the studio, but that’s only half the story for us.

“Our shows are a collective experience, so if a song gets people going mad at a gig then we’ve got a winner.”

ShaMbolics have played many festivals across the UK, including TRNSMT, Stockton Calling, and Sound City and supported The View and Embrace at sold-out venues. They will support The View for a third time in December when they play the O2 Academy in Glasgow.

The band’s line-up is: Lewis McDonald & Darren Forbes (Vox/Guitar), Ben Sharp (Bass), Jake Bain (Drums/Backing Vox), and Scotty Paws (Keyboard/Backing Vox).

Shambolics are currently working on a six-track EP due out early next year.