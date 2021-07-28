Kirkcaldy band The Shambolics reveal plans for special homecoming gig in Fife

The band will take to the stage at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on Saturday, August 28. Doors open 7.00pm.

The gig comes just two weeks before The Shambolics perform at the TRNSMT Festival staged on Glasgow Green on September 10.

It also follows the release of their latest single, Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams, which has been billed as a celebration of good times gone, and those yet to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy band The Shambolics have revealed plans to perform a homecoming gig in Fife next month.

Band member Darren Forbes explained how the homecoming gig came about: “We know the impact Covid-19 and the pandemic has had on small grassroot venues and we thought it'd be good to give back to one and PJ's has been a great venue for us throughout the years to hone our craft in,” he said.

"We chose to do PJ Molloys in Dunfermline as it was the first venue we ever played as a band.

"It's a great venue and we’ve had some wild nights there playing as a band, but also going there to see other groups perform.

"Grassroot venues are so important to bands starting out so I'm really glad were able to come back home and do this gig.”

He revealed what fans can expect from next month’s show: “The gig will be a mix of the old songs and also a few new ones. Maybe a few surprises in the set too! We cannot wait to debut our new single Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams in front of a mad Scottish crowd.”

He continued: "This will be our first proper gig in Fife in three years so we’re expecting it to sell out really quick. This will be the first full capacity gig we’ve done in Scotland since March 2020 when we did our biggest headline show yet at St Lukes in Glasgow.”

He said they are really excited about performing again: “We live and breathe this and not being able to perform live has been a massive impact on us because we are more of a live band. This will definitely be a special gig and we’re expecting it to be absolutely mental.”

Anyone wanting to buy tickets can get them here from Friday when they go on general sale.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.