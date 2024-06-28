Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Kirkcaldy branch of a bank which broke new ground with its opening over 30 years ago, is set to close in a matter of months.

The Bank of Scotland has announced it will shut its base at Carberry Road, Mitchelston, on January 21, 2025. It is one of several branches set to close across Fife next year - the bank is pulling out of Cowdenbeath, leaving the town without a single bank, while the doors are also shutting at its branch at Bothwell Street in Dunfermline. The bank’s branch in High Street, Kirkcaldy, which has just been refurbished, is not affected by the announcement.

Figures supplied by the bank showed as 36% drop in transactions since 2019, and a 41% decline in business transactions as people switch to online, mobile apps and go to other branches. The closure will, however, affect older people - a third of customers to Carberry Road were aged 55-74.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the bank said it assessed how customers were managing their money and using the branch before any decision was made.

Bank of Scotland's Carberry Road branch is the latest to face closure (Pic: Walter Neilson)

“Most are now using our mobile banking app, internet banking or calling us instead. This means they are using branches, including Mitchelston much less,” it said.

When the branch opened in 1992 it broke new ground and was considered the model for others to follow. It took the Bank of Scotland out of town – ironic considering most banks have now left town - and Mitchelston was the first custom-designed branch of its kind in Scotland. The building had two floors, but the one which mattered to folk was the new banking hall on the ground floor which, according to an advertising feature in the Fife Free Press, had “spaciousness, simplicity and a common sense layout”.

This, said the Press, is banking as you have never seen before – “the result of careful study and research by the bank into what customers want and expect. A modern branch which sets new standards of service and professionalism in relaxed and comfortable surroundings”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bank’s links with Kirkcaldy dated back 200 years – it was previously the British Linen Bank – and Mitchelston came about after it was realised a major refurbishment of the High Street branch still wouldn’t have met the needs of the business.

October 1992, opening of Bank of Scotland branch at Mitchelston, Kirkcaldy

Moving out of town, next to the relatively new Asda, meant the bank could introduce Kirkcaldy to the world of “lobby banking” along with the advent of cash dispensers, and access to them in a foyer area even when the bank was closed.

They were followed by “a sophisticated touch screen terminal for info on mortgages and other services”, while the bank also boasted a “browsing area” where customers could have a coffee, read newspapers and look at a small exhibition of banking memorabilia.

One of the key developments was a “central pod” where customer service officers (CSOs) and other specialists in deposits, travel, safekeeping, insurance and investments were based.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They receive no incoming phone calls, which means no interruptions whilst they are talking to you,” said the Press.

The bank’s Cowdenbeath branch is slated to shut in June 2025.Link, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, has announced it is looking for a site to create a new banking hub for the town as part of a wider commitment to protect access to cash.