Kirkcaldy bank closure: petition launched to save Carberry Place branch

A Kirkcaldy businessman has launched a petition in a bid to save a bank facing closure.

It comes just a week after the Bank of Scotland announced the doors would close at its branch at Carberry Place - next to Asda - on January 21, 2025.

It is one of several branches set to close across Fife next year. The bank is pulling out of Cowdenbeath, leaving the town without a single bank, while the doors are also shutting at its branch at Bothwell Street in Dunfermline. The bank’s branch in High Street, Kirkcaldy, which has just been refurbished, is not affected by the announcement.

The decision sparked a backlash on social media, and now Derek Holmes has launch his petition to put pressure on bank bosses to re-think.

Bank of Scotland's Carberry Road branch is the latest to face closure (Pic: Walter Neilson)

The Carberry Place branch was hailed as the “bank of the future” when it opened in 1992 - it was considered the model for others to follow. - but the bank cited a 36% drop in transactions since 2019, and a 41% decline in business transactions as reasons behind its decision.

Mr Holmes petition on change.org argues the branch “provides a vital service for both personal and business needs that can’t be replicated in the community. “

He wrote: “This branch's existence is woven into the fabric of our community, and its potential closure threatens our day-to-day transactions, creating significant inconvenience and worry.

“We require easy and immediate access to change for our businesses as do many others in the area. Having our local branch within reach provides great comfort and convenience, as we can obtain change at impromptu times to keep our businesses running smoothly. The branch also serves local residents some of whom can't travel far.

“This petition not only symbolises our fight against inconvenience but also our effort to preserve a part of Kirkcaldy’s social and commercial fabric.”

His petition has attracted a number of comments of support.