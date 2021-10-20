The High Street shop held its first beach clean back in April 2019 with owner Mark Reynolds making it a regular event thanks to the enthusiasm of the local community.

Now, three years later, Mark and his team are taking on their biggest challenge yet by cleaning-up the shoreline from Dysart to Burntisland.

Revolution Barbershop owner, Mark Reynolds. Pic: George Mcluskie.

Four teams will each start at low tide at 11:00am this Sunday, October 24, meeting at Dysart Harbour, Seafield Beach car park, Kinghorn Harbour, and Burntisland Harbour to blitz the rubbish on the coast.

Although Mark has rallied over 150 volunteers, he is appealing for more to join the ranks of his eco army.

He said: “Starting at low tide the four teams will meet to help clear litter and trash from the coast line all the way from Dysart to Burntisland.

"Even though we’re expecting over 150 volunteers I’m putting out an appeal for more to join us this Sunday as we can use all the help we can get.

"After the event, Koku Shi Kirkcaldy, will be coming along to Revolution Barbershop with their food truck to feed everyone who took part.”

Mark has enlisted help from local businesses and sports clubs to aid in the monumental clear-up.

"Fife Waste group has kindly offered to remove any waste we gather, and ExxonMobil have provided us with hundreds of litter pickers and bags to give to our volunteers – Kirkcaldy Rugby Club will also be taking part as well as Kirkcaldy Golf Club.

"The day will be a dog and kid friendly event, and we will be carrying on regardless if it is rain or shine.”

Mark adds that in previous litter picks his group of volunteers have never failed to fill a skip.

"We have never yet not filled an entire skip,” he added. “In 2019 on one of our clean-ups we skipped a whole boat and found a stack of wet wipes that was as big as a car!

"We all have a love affair with the ocean and it is our responsibility to look after it.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/567577090397087/.

