Kirkcaldy beach clean-up as mums and daughters take to the shore to rid the area of rubbish

The school pals, all aged 10 and one aged five, decided to tackle the litter on Kirkcaldy beach after one of them, Olivia Mroczkiewicz, had the idea after seeing the amount of rubbish blighting the area.

Olivia recruited her mum to help round up her mates and their mums before hitting the sand last weekend to blitz the beach collecting over six full bags of rubbish.

Anna Lemanska, Olivia’s mum, said: “It was all Olivia’s idea to clean the beach up, one day she asked me if we could do it so I contacted some of her friends mums to see if they would like to help out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girls from left to right, Anna Littwin, Olivia Mroczkiewicz, Isla Littwin, Mia Brown, Milena Zajac, and Amy Philip.

"We started across from Dunelm and litter picked all the way to Morrisons collecting six full bags of rubbish!

"Olivia and I often talk about environmental issues and more recently we have been noticing a lot of litter in the area.

"As well as the litter pick the girls are getting their school involved, and are making posters to promote their next clean-up event.”

Anna adds that the girls are already planning their next litter pick, and are encouraging other youngsters to come and help.

"The girls are planning their next event for October 3, and are trying to get their school involved to help make a difference in the area.

"I was really surprised to see how excited they all were – they were all so happy and eager to help make the beach litter free.

"I want to thank Marzena Barclay from the Merchants House Cafe for her support and bringing the girls hot chocolate.

"I’m urging that any youngsters and their parents to get in touch if they would like to join us on the next beach clean-up – we’ll be meeting at the Fife Council car park between Nicol Street and Milton Road at 11:15am on October 3.”

If you would like to help Anna, Olivia, and the girls on their next beach clean-up, please email Anna at: [email protected].

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.